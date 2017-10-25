FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Universal Health Services reports Q3 earnings per share $1.47
October 25, 2017 / 8:20 PM / Updated 44 minutes ago

BRIEF-Universal Health Services reports Q3 earnings per share $1.47

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Universal Health Services Inc

* Universal Health Services Inc reports 2017 third quarter financial results and revises 2017 full year earnings guidance

* Q3 revenue $2.54 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.6 billion

* Q3 earnings per share $1.47

* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $1.49

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $7.25 to $7.50

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $7.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

