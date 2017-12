Dec 5 (Reuters) - UNIVERSAL INSURANCE COMPANY PLC :

* 9-MONTHS ENDED SEPT 2017 GROSS PREMIUM WRITTEN 534.9 MILLION NAIRA VERSUS 362.5 MILLION NAIRA YEAR AGO‍​

* 9-MONTHS ENDED SEPT 2017 LOSS BEFORE TAXATION 298.4 MILLION NAIRA VERSUS LOSS OF 87.5 MILLION NAIRA YEAR AGO Source: bit.ly/2A6bRaP Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)