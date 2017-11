BRIEF-Universal Insurance Holdings posts Q3 earnings $0.28/shr

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Universal Insurance Holdings Inc

* Universal Insurance Holdings Inc reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.28

* Universal Insurance Holdings Inc - qtrly net premiums earned $174.5 million versus $159.5 mln‍​

* Universal Insurance Holdings Inc - qtrly net investment income $3.1 million versus $2.3 mln‍​

* Universal Insurance Holdings Inc - qtrly total revenues $190.2 million versus $172.4 mln‍​

* Universal Insurance Holdings - quarter's results include $37 million of hurricane Irma losses & LAE, versus $11 million of weather losses above plan in Q3 2016