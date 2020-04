April 27 (Reuters) - Universal Insurance Holdings Inc :

* UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 RESULTS

* Q1 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.61

* Q1 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.79

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $235.3 MILLION, DOWN 0.6%