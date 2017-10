Oct 30 (Reuters) - Universal Logistics Holdings Inc

* Files for mixed shelf of up to $350 million - SEC filing

* Universal Logistics Holdings - in addition, selling shareholders may offer and sell up to 5.6 million shares of co’s common stock

* Universal Logistics Holdings says the co will not receive any of the proceeds from sale of shares of co's common stock by the selling shareholders