May 1 (Reuters) - Universal mCloud Corp:

* UNIVERSAL MCLOUD CORP. ANNOUNCES COMMENCEMENT OF NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT TO SUPPORT RECENT CHINA MARKET EXPANSION INITIATIVE

* UNIVERSAL MCLOUD CORP - INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING FOR ITS RECENTLY ANNOUNCED CHINA EXPANSION, RESIDUAL M&A ACTIVITIES

* UNIVERSAL MCLOUD - COMMENCING NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UNITS OF MCLOUD AT $0.35 PER UNIT, FOR GROSS PROCEEDS OF UP TO $2 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: