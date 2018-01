Jan 11 (Reuters) - Universal Mcloud Corp:

* UNIVERSAL MCLOUD CORP. SIGNS LETTER OF INTENT TO PURCHASE CSA, INC, A GLOBAL LEADER IN INTELLIGENT 3D AND LASER SCANNING SOFTWARE

* UNIVERSAL MCLOUD CORP - FOLLOWING REQUISITE APPROVALS, DEAL IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN Q1, 2018, AND WILL BE VALUED AT UP TO US$4.8 MILLION

* UNIVERSAL MCLOUD CORP - AFTER CLOSING OF DEAL, CSA SHAREHOLDERS WILL END UP OWNING ROUGHLY 16PCT OF MCLOUD SHARES