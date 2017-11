Nov 7 (Reuters) - UNIVERSAL PARTNERS LTD:

* ‍NAV PER SHARE AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2017 WAS GBP 0.982 (30 JUNE 2017: GBP 0.984)​

* ‍NO DIVIDEND HAS BEEN DECLARED FOR PERIOD UNDER REVIEW​

* ‍LOSS PER SHARE OF GBP 0.0022 FOR QUARTER ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2017 AND GBP 0.0017 FOR QUARTER ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2016​