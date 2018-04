April 25 (Reuters) - Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc:

* UNIVERSAL STAINLESS REPORTS SUBSTANTIAL INCREASE IN FIRST QUARTER 2018 SALES AND PROFITABILITY

* Q1 SALES ROSE 30.4 PERCENT TO $63.7 MILLION

* QUARTER-END BACKLOG OF $90.6 MILLION, UP 16.7% SEQUENTIALLY AND UP 58.8% VERSUS Q1 2017