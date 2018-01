Jan 24 (Reuters) - Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc :

* UNIVERSAL STAINLESS REPORTS CONTINUED OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL IMPROVEMENTS IN FOURTH QUARTER 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.06

* Q4 SALES ROSE 47.2 PERCENT TO $50.3 MILLION

* QUARTER-END BACKLOG OF $77.7 MILLION