BRIEF-Universal Star Notes Decrease In Price & Increase In Trading Volume Of Shares Of Co

May 4 (Reuters) - Universal Star (Holdings) Ltd:

* UNIVERSAL STAR HOLDINGS NOTES DECREASE IN PRICE AND INCREASE IN TRADING VOLUME OF SHARES OF CO

* UNIVERSAL STAR-SUDDEN DECREASE IN TRADING PRICE OF CO’S SHARES ON MAY 4 TRIGGERED A FORCED SALE OF 16.6% OF WIND LV LTD

* AFTER SALE, STAKE HELD BY WIND LV IN CO REDUCED FROM 20.92% TO ABOUT 4.32%

* AFTER SALE, AGGREGATE SHAREHOLDING OF WIND LV & STAR LV IN CO REDUCED TO ABOUT 46.32%

* BOARD CONFIRMS, SAVE AS DISCLOSED NOT AWARE OF ANY REASONS FOR SUCH SHARE PRICE AND VOLUME MOVEMENTS