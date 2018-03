BRIEF-Universal Technical Institute Announces Strategic Transformation Plan

March 22 (Reuters) - Universal Technical Institute Inc :

* UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC TRANSFORMATION PLAN

* UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE - TRANSFORMATION PLAN DESIGNED TO GENERATE ABOUT $30 MILLION OF INCREMENTAL OPERATING INCOME IN FISCAL 2020

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $310 MILLION TO $320 MILLION

* 2018 OPERATING EXPENSES ARE NOW EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN $348 MILLION AND $353 MILLION

* 2018 OPERATING LOSS IS NOW EXPECTED BETWEEN $28 MILLION AND $33 MILLION

* 2018 EBITDA IS STILL EXPECTED TO BE NEGATIVE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: