May 3 (Reuters) - Universal Technical Institute Inc:

* UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE REPORTS FISCAL YEAR 2018 SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $310 MILLION TO $320 MILLION

* SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE BETWEEN $24 MILLION AND $25 MILLION

* SEES 2018 OPERATING LOSS BETWEEN $28 MILLION AND $33 MILLION

* Q2 REVENUE VIEW $78.3 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S