BRIEF-Universal Technical Institute reports Q3 loss per share $0.21
August 3, 2017 / 8:38 PM / in 6 hours

BRIEF-Universal Technical Institute reports Q3 loss per share $0.21

2 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Universal Technical Institute Inc

* Universal Technical Institute reports fiscal year 2017 third quarter results

* Q3 revenue $76.3 million versus $82.3 million

* Q3 loss per share $0.21

* Universal Technical Institute Inc - UTI continues to expect revenue to be down in mid-to-high single digits in fiscal 2017

* Universal Technical Institute Inc - UTI reaffirms its expectation that its financial improvement plan implemented in september 2016

* Universal Technical Institute - financial improvement plan will deliver annualized cost savings at higher end of between $30 million and $40 million in 2017

* Universal Technical Institute - UTI continues to expect annual operating results to range between operating income of $1 million, operating loss of $1 million

* Universal Technical Institute Inc - UTI reaffirms previous expectations of significantly improved EBITDA for fiscal 2017

* Universal Technical Institute Inc - capital expenditures are now be approximately $10.5 million to $11.5 million for 2017 fiscal year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

