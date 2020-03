BRIEF-Universal Technologies Holdings Says Unit Gets Cessation Notice From Water Resources Bureau, Qingyuan

March 4 (Reuters) - Universal Technologies Holdings Ltd :

* 49%-OWNED UNIT RECEIVED CESSATION NOTICE ISSUED BY WATER RESOURCES BUREAU OF QINGYUAN CITY

* DOES NOT EXPECT CESSATION NOTICE TO GIVE RISE TO ANY IMMEDIATE MATERIAL ADVERSE EFFECT TO GROUP’S REVENUE

* QINGYUAN CITY GOVERNMENT DECIDES TO STOP WATER INTAKE OF QIXINGGANG WATER PLANT OPERATED BY WSD CO FROM 4 MARCH

* EXPECTS THAT SWITCHING OF WATER SUPPLY TO GOVERNMENT-DESIGNATED WATER PLANT MAY RESULT IN DECREASE OF PROFIT