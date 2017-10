Sept 14 (Reuters) - Universal Ventures Inc

* Universal Ventures Inc provides update on proposed business combination with mCloud Corp.

* Upon completion, transaction will constitute a reverse take-over of Universal by mCloud, with resulting company to be renamed “Universal mCloud Inc”

* mCloud intends to complete private placement of subscription receipts for gross proceeds of minimum C$3 million & maximum C$5 million at C$0.35/ unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: