BRIEF-Universe Group Expects Performance For Year Ended Dec 2019 To Be In Line With Expectations

April 28 (Reuters) - Universe Group PLC:

* UNIVERSE GRP. - TRADING AND COVID-19 UPDATE

* UNIVERSE GROUP PLC - EXPECTS PERFORMANCE FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019 TO BE IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS

* UNIVERSE GROUP PLC - STARTED YEAR WITH £6.4 MILLION OF GROSS CASH, ALONGSIDE UNDRAWN BANK FACILITIES OF A FURTHER £1.5 MILLION

* UNIVERSE GROUP PLC - REVENUE PIPELINE FOR THIS YEAR THAT INDICATES ALREADY COMPLETED REVENUES OF £5.2 MILLION IN Q1

* UNIVERSE GROUP PLC - CASH CONSERVATION MEASURES TO PROTECT BUSINESS, INCLUDING FURLOUGHING OF SOME STAFF, HAVE BEEN PUT IN PLACE