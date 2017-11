Nov 27 (Reuters) - Universe Group Plc:

* ‍SEES FOR YEAR TO 31 DECEMBER 2017 GROUP‘S REVENUES TO BE APPROXIMATELY £19.5M WITH AN ADJUSTED EBITDA OF AROUND £2.7M​

* ‍SEES ADJUSTED EBITDA OF AROUND £2.7M FOR THE YEAR AND AT 31 DECEMBER 2017, EXPECTS TO HAVE NET CASH OF CLOSE TO £1.5M​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)