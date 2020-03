March 25 (Reuters) - Irras AB:

* UNIVERSITY OF HELSINKI, A GLOBAL NEUROSURGERY LEADER AND IRRAS WILL COLLABORATE TO ADVANCE USES OF IRRAFLOW

* LONG-TERM COLLABORATION WITH NIKA NIEMELA, PROFESSOR AND CHAIRMAN OF NEUROSURGERY, AND DR. BEHNAM REZAI JAHROMI FROM UNIVERSITY OF HELSINKI