BRIEF-Univision Engineering Says New Financial Year Started Very Well

July 3 (Reuters) - Univision Engineering Ltd:

* UNIVISION ENGINEERING LTD - NEW FINANCIAL YEAR HAS STARTED VERY WELL

* UNIVISION ENGINEERING LTD - FOUR CONTRACTS, WITH TOTAL VALUE OF HK$27.9M (£3.8M) HAVE BEEN AWARDED TO COMPANY TOWARDS END OF Q1 ENDED 30 JUNE 2020

* UNIVISION ENGINEERING LTD - COMPANY ENTERED INTO A REVISED FACILITY AGREEMENT WITH HSBC

* UNIVISION ENGINEERING LTD - DIRECTORS EXPECT FULL YEAR RESULTS STILL TO BE SUBSTANTIALLY LOWER THAN YEAR TO 31 MARCH 2019