BRIEF-Unterberg Capital says to present nominees for Fusion Telecommunications International board

July 12 (Reuters) - Fusion Telecommunications International Inc

* Unterberg Capital says delivered letter to Fusion Telecommunications International's chairman highlighting their concerns with co's performance

* Unterberg Capital says to present nominees for Fusion Telecommunications International's board to assist in setting co's strategic direction

* Unterberg capital owns 17.26 percent stake in Fusion Telecommunications International as of July 12 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2teWiFg) Further company coverage: