BRIEF-Unum Group Q1 Adjusted Operating Earnings Per Share $1.35

Unum Group:

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.79

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $1.38 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 WAS $48.21, COMPARED TO $42.68 AT MARCH 31, 2019

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $2,871.1 MILLION VERSUS $2,987.6 MILLION

* DUE TO UNCERTAIN ECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT CAUSED BY COVID-19 PANDEMIC, COMPANY IS SUSPENDING ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR REMAINDER OF 2020

* CO HAS SUSPENDED ITS CURRENT SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION AND WILL NOT REPURCHASE SHARES IN 2020

* CO INTENDS TO CONTINUE TO PAY ITS COMMON STOCK DIVIDEND AT THE CURRENT RATE

* SAYS CANNOT FULLY ESTIMATE THE ULTIMATE IMPACT OF THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC AT THIS TIME