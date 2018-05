May 1 (Reuters) - Unum Group:

* Q1 ADJUSTED OPERATING EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.24

* Q1 TOTAL REVENUE $2,899.6 MILLION VERSUS $2,806.5 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.25 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* CONTINUES TO EXPECT AFTER-TAX ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME GROWTH PER SHARE FOR 2018 TO BE WITHIN RANGE OF 17 PERCENT TO 23 PERCENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: