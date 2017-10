BRIEF-Unum Group Q2 earnings per share $1.07

July 27 (Reuters) - Unum Group:

* Unum group reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 operating earnings per share $1.05 excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share $1.07

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Unum - expectation for after-tax operating income growth per share for full-year 2017 is increased to be within range of five percent to eight percent

* Unum group - book value per common share as of june 30, 2017 was $41.21, compared to $38.96 at june 30, 2016.

* Qtrly total revenue $2,822.0 million versus $2,761.3 million

* Q2 revenue view $2.82 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: