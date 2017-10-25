FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Unum Group reports Q3 earnings per share of $1.12
Sections
Featured
Tax plan entering most difficult phase: Ryan
Reuters Newsmaker
Tax plan entering most difficult phase: Ryan
Kaspersky obtained suspected NSA code from U.S. computer
Cyber Risk
Kaspersky obtained suspected NSA code from U.S. computer
Amazon to sell smart locks so it can slip packages into your home
Technology
Amazon to sell smart locks so it can slip packages into your home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 25, 2017 / 8:40 PM / Updated 24 minutes ago

BRIEF-Unum Group reports Q3 earnings per share of $1.12

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Unum Group:

* Unum Group reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 operating earnings per share $1.09 excluding items

* Q3 earnings per share $1.12

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Unum Group - ‍expectation for after-tax operating income growth per share for fy 2017 is at, to slightly above, upper end of range of 5 percent to 8 percent

* Unum Group qtrly total revenue $2,819.1 million versus $2,763.3 million ‍​

* Q3 revenue view $2.82 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.