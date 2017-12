BRIEF-Unum Group Sees Consistent Earnings Growth Of 4 Pct To 7 Pct For 2018

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Unum Group:

* SEES CONSISTENT EARNINGS GROWTH OF 4 PERCENT TO 7 PERCENT FOR 2018

* SEES MID-SINGLE-DIGIT SALES AND PREMIUM GROWTH FOR 2018

* UNUM SAYS EXPECTS U.S. TAX REFORM TO BE A POSITIVE IN 2018

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $4.44, REVENUE VIEW $11.61 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* UNUM SAYS ANTICIPATE FY 2017 SHARE REPURCHASES OF $400 MILLION - SEC FILING

* UNUM SAYS ANTICIPATE FY 2017 OPERATING EPS GROWTH AT OR ABOVE 5 PERCENT TO 8 PERCENT RANGE

* FY2017 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $4.22 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text : (bit.ly/2nWkPBR) Further company coverage: