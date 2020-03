BRIEF-Unum Therapeutics Implements Strategic Restructuring

March 2 (Reuters) - Unum Therapeutics Inc:

* UNUM THERAPEUTICS IMPLEMENTS STRATEGIC RESTRUCTURING TO PRIORITIZE EFFORTS ON BOXR1030 FOR THE TREATMENT OF SOLID TUMOR CANCERS

* UNUM THERAPEUTICS INC - UNUM CONCLUDES ITS PHASE 1 ACTR707 PROGRAMS AND REDUCES WORKFORCE TO FOCUS SOLELY ON BOXR1030

* UNUM THERAPEUTICS - INVESTIGATIONAL NEW DRUG (IND)-ENABLING STUDIES ARE UNDERWAY FOR BOXR1030 WITH PLANS TO SUBMIT AN APPLICATION TO FDA IN LATE 2020

* UNUM THERAPEUTICS - PLANS TO PRIORITIZE RESOURCES TOWARDS ADVANCING ITS PRECLINICAL PROGRAM, BOXR1030, FOR TREATMENT OF SOLID TUMOR CANCERS

* UNUM THERAPEUTICS INC - PLANS TO REDUCE CURRENT WORKFORCE BY 43 EMPLOYEES TO FOCUS EFFORTS ON BOXR1030 PROGRAM

* UNUM THERAPEUTICS - CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER, SETH ETTENBERG, HAS RESIGNED

* UNUM THERAPEUTICS - AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2019, HAD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF $45.9 MILLION

* UNUM THERAPEUTICS - AFTER IMPLEMENTATION OF RESTRUCTURING, EXPECTS CURRENT CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS TO FUND CO INTO MID-2021