March 2 (Reuters) - Unum Therapeutics Inc:

* UNUM THERAPEUTICS INC - AS A RESULT OF REDUCTION IN FORCE, CO ESTIMATES THAT IT WILL INCUR AGGREGATE CHARGES OF ABOUT $2.0 MILLION

* UNUM THERAPEUTICS INC - EXPECTS TO INCUR WIND DOWN CHARGES ASSOCIATED WITH CONCLUSION OF CLINICAL TRIALS THAT IT WILL REPORT IN FUTURE QUARTERS