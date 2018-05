BRIEF-Unum Therapeutics Posts Q1 Loss Of $0.66 Per Share

May 14 (Reuters) - Unum Therapeutics Inc:

* UNUM THERAPEUTICS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.66

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.36 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* UNUM THERAPEUTICS - ON TRACK TO FILE IND FOR FIRST SOLID TUMOR PROGRAM, ACTR707 IN COMBINATION WITH TRASTUZUMAB IN 2H 2018

* AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, UNUM HAD CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES OF $32.4 MILLION

* UNUM - PROCEEDS FROM IPO,CONCURRENT PLACEMENT,EXISTING CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, MARKETABLE SECURITIES, WILL FUND EXPENSES THROUGH AT LEAST DEC 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)