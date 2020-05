May 11 (Reuters) - Unum Therapeutics Inc:

* UNUM THERAPEUTICS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATES

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.20

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $-0.31 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* UNUM THERAPEUTICS- BELIEVES EXISTING CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS WILL FUND OPERATING EXPENSES AND CAPITAL EXPENDITURE REQUIREMENTS INTO MID-2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: