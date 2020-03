BRIEF-Unum Therapeutics Reports Q4 Loss Per Share $0.07

March 26 (Reuters) - Unum Therapeutics Inc:

* UNUM THERAPEUTICS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATES

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.07

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $-0.29 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* HAS INITIATED A PROCESS TO EXPLORE STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES

* UNUM THERAPEUTICS - POTENTIAL STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES THAT MAY BE EVALUATED INCLUDE, BUT ARE NOT LIMITED TO, ACQUISITION, MERGER, BUSINESS COMBINATION

* UNUM THERAPEUTICS- POTENTIAL STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES THAT MAY BE EVALUATED INCLUDE, BUT ARE NOT LIMITED TO, IN-LICENSING, OTHER STRATEGIC TRANSACTION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: