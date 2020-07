July 6 (Reuters) - Unum Therapeutics Inc:

* UNUM THERAPEUTICS INC. ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF KIQ LLC

* UNUM THERAPEUTICS INC - ACQUISITION INCLUDES LEAD CLINICAL-STAGE COMPOUND PLX9486, A POTENT AND SELECTIVE KIT D816V INHIBITOR

* UNUM THERAPEUTICS INC - PRIVATE PLACEMENT IS EXPECTED TO RESULT IN GROSS PROCEEDS TO UNUM OF ABOUT $104.4 MILLION

* UNUM THERAPEUTICS - COMPLETED ACQUISITION OF KIQ LLC