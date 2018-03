March 19 (Reuters) - Seattle Genetics Inc:

* UNUM THERAPEUTICS INC SEES IPO OF 5.8 MILLION SHARES OF COMMON STOCK PRICED TO BE BETWEEN $12.00 AND $14.00 PER SHARE - SEC FILING

* UNUM THERAPEUTICS INC SAYS IT ADDS SUNTRUST ROBINSON HUMPHREY TO THE UNDERWRITERS TO THE IPO

* UNUM THERAPEUTICS INC SAYS SEATTLE GENETICS HAS AGREED TO PURCHASE $5.0 MILLION OF SHARES OF COMMON STOCK AT IPO PRICE, IN PRIVATE PLACEMENT Source text: (bit.ly/2HKPwPb) Further company coverage: