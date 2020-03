March 25 (Reuters) - UnUsUal Ltd:

* EXISTING PIPELINE OF SINGAPORE AND INTERNATIONAL CONCERTS AND EVENTS SHALL RESUME WHEN COVID-19 HAS BEEN EFFECTIVELY CONTAINED

* NUMBER OF CO’S CONCERTS AND EVENTS HAVE BEEN POSTPONED DUE TO COVID-19

* IMPLEMENTED IMMEDIATE CUTS IN ALL DISCRETIONARY EXPENSES

* IMPLEMENTED REDUCTION OF 10-20% IN PAYROLL