Feb 28 (Reuters) - UOL Group Ltd:

* FY REVENUE S$2.28 BILLION VERSUS S$2.40 BILLION

* FY NET ATTRIBUTABLE PROFIT S$478.8 MILLION VERSUS S$418.3 MILLION

* PROPOSES FIRST & FINAL DIVIDEND 17.5 CENTS PER ORDINARY SHARE

* GROUP’S HOSPITALITY BUSINESS IS ADVERSELY AFFECTED AS VISITOR ARRIVALS TO SINGAPORE AND REST OF ASIA PACIFIC REGION ARE SET TO FALL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: