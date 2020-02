BRIEF-UP Global Sourcing Holdings Plc Says HY Unaudited Group Revenues Increased By 2.8% To £67.7 Mln

Feb 10 (Reuters) - UP Global Sourcing Holdings PLC:

* UP GLOBAL SOURCING HOLDINGS PLC- TRADING UPDATE AND NOTICE OF RESULTS

* UP GLOBAL SOURCING HOLDINGS PLC- HY UNAUDITED GROUP REVENUES INCREASED BY 2.8% (£1.9M) TO £67.7M (H1 FY19: £65.8M)

* UP GLOBAL SOURCING HOLDINGS- GIVEN MAJORITY OF GROUP’S MANUFACTURING IS BASED IN CHINA, BOARD IS CLOSELY MONITORING DEVELOPMENTS WITH CORONAVIRUS

* UP GLOBAL SOURCING- EXTENSION OF CHINESE NEW YEAR HOLIDAY BY 9 DAYS TO 10 FEB IN MAIN MANUFACTURING AREAS IS EXPECTED TO CAUSE PRODUCTION DELAYS

* UP GLOBAL SOURCING HOLDINGS PLC- BOARD CURRENTLY EXPECTS FULL YEAR PROFITABILITY FOR FY20 TO BE IN LINE WITH MARKET EXPECTATIONS