BRIEF-UP Global Sourcing Says Delays Experienced Earlier In Year To Impact FY Revenue

March 19 (Reuters) - UP Global Sourcing Holdings PLC :

* PRODUCTION RESILIENT BUT OUTLOOK UNCERTAIN

* UP GLOBAL SOURCING - ESTIMATES DELAYS EXPERIENCED IN CHINA EARLIER IN YEAR WILL RESULT IN IMPACT OF AROUND £0.8M ON FY20 REVENUE

* UP GLOBAL SOURCING - ANTICIPATING SIGNIFICANT DROP IN H2 REVENUE COMPARED TO EXPECTATIONS, WHICH WILL INEVITABLY IMPACT FY20 PROFITABILITY

* UP GLOBAL - IN LAST DAY, RECEIVING INDICATIONS FROM NUMBER OF UK, EU CUSTOMERS ON INTENDING TO REVIEW, DEFER, PUT ON HOLD ORDERS ALREADY PLACED