BRIEF-Update regarding proposed transaction between Smaart Holdings, Adira Energy

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Adira Energy Ltd

* Update regarding proposed transaction between Smaart Holdings Inc. and Adira Energy Ltd.

* Adira, Target and shareholders of Target have entered into a revised letter of intent dated august 9, 2017​

* Pursuant to LOI Target and co will complete a transaction in which it is intended that resulting corporation will be listed on CSE​

* ‍Anticipated that trading in Adira's common shares will remain halted during this time​