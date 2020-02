Feb 24 (Reuters) - Amphenol Corp:

* UPDATE TO GUIDANCE REPORTED BY AMPHENOL CORPORATION

* AMPHENOL CORP - DOES NOT EXPECT TO MEET ITS Q1 2020 SALES AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE

* AMPHENOL CORP - CURRENTLY UNABLE TO QUANTIFY FULL IMPACT OF COVID-19

* AMPHENOL CORP - ALL OF CHINA OPERATIONS HAVE RE-OPENED AND MORE THAN 60% OF CHINA-BASED EMPLOYEES HAVE RETURNED TO WORK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: