BRIEF-Upergy FY EBITDA Up At EUR 0.7 Million

March 24 (Reuters) - Upergy:

* FY REVENUE EUR 44.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 43.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET CONSOLIDATED LOSS EUR 0.4 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 0.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* AT DECEMBER 31, 2019, THE GROUP’S GROSS AVAILABLE CASH WAS € 6.0 MILLION

* FY EBITDA OF EUR 0.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 0.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* AIMS TO RETURN TO POSITIVE ORGANIC GROWTH, AN OBJECTIVE REINFORCED BY THE FIRST TWO MONTHS OF THE YEAR, WHICH SHOWED SIGNIFICANT GROWTH

* AIMED TO RETURN TO POSITIVE ORGANIC GROWTH IN 2020, BUT CURRENT CRISIS MAKES THIS OBJECTIVE MORE UNCERTAIN

* GROUP PUT IN PLACE MEASURES TO MAINTAIN BUSINESS CONTINUITY IN ALL SITES IN FRANCE AND IN EUROPE (SPAIN, ENGLAND)