BRIEF-UPERGY Suspends Initial Organic Growth Target For FY 2020 Due To COVID-19

April 14 (Reuters) - UPERGY:

* Q1 BILLINGS EUR 11.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 11.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* UNCERTAINTIES DIRECTLY RELATED TO THE DURATION OF THE HEALTH CRISIS AND THE STRENGTH OF THE RECOVERY MAKE IT IMPOSSIBLE TO DATE TO MAKE PRECISE PROJECTIONS FOR FY 2020, DE FACTO SUSPENDING THE INITIAL ORGANIC GROWTH TARGET

* MEASURES TO MAINTAIN BUSINESS CONTINUITY AT ALL SITES IN FRANCE AND EUROPE (SPAIN, ENGLAND), AND PREPARING TO RESUME ITS ACTIVITY RAPIDLY, WITH A POTENTIAL CATCH-UP PHENOMENON EXPECTED IN CERTAIN SECTORS

* HAS UNUSED OVERDRAFT AUTHORIZATIONS FOR MORE THAN EUR 4 MILLION

* APPLIED TO ITS BANKING PARTNERS FOR A STATE-GUARANTEED LOAN IN ORDER TO MAINTAIN ITS FINANCIAL LEEWAY