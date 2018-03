BRIEF-Upland Software Announces First Acquisition In Europe

March 22 (Reuters) - Upland Software Inc:

* UPLAND SOFTWARE ANNOUNCES FIRST ACQUISITION IN EUROPE, RAISES GUIDANCE

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $131 MILLION TO $135 MILLION

* UPLAND SOFTWARE- ACQUIRED INTERFAX COMMUNICATIONS LTD

* ACQUISITION WILL BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO UPLAND’S ADJUSTED EBITDA PER SHARE

* UPLAND-PURCHASE PRICE FOR INTERFAX, RELATED ENTITIES WAS $37 MILLION IN CASH, NET OF CASH ACQUIRED, $5.0 MILLION CASH HOLDBACK PAYABLE OVER 18 MONTHS

* INTERFAX ACQUISITION ADDS $15.0 MILLION IN ANNUALIZED RECURRING REVENUES

* AMENDED, EXPANDED ITS CREDIT FACILITY FROM $200 MILLION TO $258.7 MILLION IN CONNECTION WITH ACQUISITION