May 9 (Reuters) - Upland Software Inc:

* UPLAND SOFTWARE REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 REVENUE $31.6 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $30.1 MILLION

* FOR FULL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2018, UPLAND EXPECTS REPORTED TOTAL REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $133.2 AND $136.2 MILLION

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $133.2 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S