Dec 21 (Reuters) - UpLift:

* UPLIFT - UPLIFT INCREASES ITS LENDING CAPACITY TO $200 MILLION AND CLOSES $90 MILLION NEW FINANCING AS IT CONTINUES TO ADD TRAVEL PARTNERS

* UPLIFT - $75 MILLION CREDIT FACILITY IS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH FUNDS MANAGED BY AFFILIATES OF FORTRESS INVESTMENT GROUP LLC

* UPLIFT - $15 MILLION EQUITY ROUND INCLUDES PARTICIPATION FROM FORMER EXPEDIA CEO ERIK BLACHFORD JOINING THE ROUND