BRIEF-UPM Withdraws Outlook, Plans Temporary Layoffs

March 30 (Reuters) - UPM-Kymmene Oyj:

* REG-UPM WITHDRAWS ITS OUTLOOK FOR 2020, OPERATIONS PERFORMED DURING Q1 AS EXPECTED

* WITHDRAWS ITS 2020 OUTLOOK AND DOES NOT PROVIDE A NEW OUTLOOK UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

* BUSINESS OPERATIONS HAVE PERFORMED DURING Q1 AS EXPECTED.

* FAST DEVELOPING CORONA VIRUS PANDEMIC REPRESENTS SIGNIFICANT UNCERTAINTY FOR REST OF YEAR.

* UNTIL NOW UPM BUSINESSES HAVE NOT BEEN ADVERSELY IMPACTED BY PANDEMIC AND CUSTOMER DEMAND HAS BEEN ON EXPECTED LEVEL

* IT IS POSSIBLE THAT DURING AN EXTENDED PANDEMIC OPERATION OF ONE OR MORE UNITS OR SUPPLY CHAIN AND LOGISTICS COULD BE DISRUPTED

* IT IS LIKELY THAT CUSTOMER DEMAND FOR SOME UPM PRODUCTS WOULD DETERIORATE DUE TO SLOWING WORLD ECONOMY

* PLANNING TO USE SHIFT ARRANGEMENTS, TEMPORARY LAYOFFS, OR REDUCED WORKING HOURS TO ADJUST ITS OPERATIONS