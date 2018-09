BRIEF-Uponor Streamlines Building Solutions - Europe Segment

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Uponor Oyj:

* SALE OF ALL OUTSTANDING SHARES IN ZENT-FRENGER GMBH

* DEBT AND CASH FREE PURCHASE PRICE IS EUR 16 MILLION

* ADDITIONAL PURCHASE PRICE UNDER AN EARN-OUT AGREEMENT UP TO EUR 2 MILLION

* CLOSING IS EXPECTED DURING OCTOBER 2018

* DECIDED TO CLOSE DOWN ITS LOSS-MAKING SALES OFFICES IN SWITZERLAND AND AUSTRALIA BY END OF YEAR

* HAS DECIDED TO CLOSE DOWN ITS OWN WAREHOUSING OPERATIONS IN FRANCE

* CLOSING OFFICES IN SWITZERLAND AND AUSTRALIA HAVE IMPLICATIONS ON 12 EMPLOYEES

* CLOSING DOWN WAREHOUSING OPERATIONS IN FRANCE HAS IMPLICATIONS ON 6 EMPLOYEES

* CONSIDERS OPTIONS TO REORGANISE ITS WAREHOUSING SERVICES IN SPAIN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)