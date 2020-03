BRIEF-Uponor Withdraws Its Guidance For 2020

March 19 (Reuters) - Uponor Oyj:

* REG-UPONOR WITHDRAWS ITS GUIDANCE FOR 2020 – LACK OF VISIBILITY TO POTENTIAL COVID-19 IMPACTS

* WITHDRAWS ITS CURRENT GUIDANCE, ACCORDING TO WHICH UPONOR EXPECTED COMPARABLE OPERATING PROFIT TO IMPROVE FROM 2019.

* ONCE VISIBILITY IMPROVES AND SIGNIFICANT UNCERTAINTIES HAVE CLEARED, UPONOR EXPECTS TO UPDATE ITS OUTLOOK AND ISSUE A NEW GUIDANCE.

* IT IS IMPOSSIBLE TO ESTIMATE POTENTIAL IMPACT TO COMPARABLE OPERATING PROFIT