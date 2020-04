April 10 (Reuters) - United Parcel Service Inc:

* UPS ANNOUNCES MOVE TO VIRTUAL ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREOWNERS FOR 2020

* UPS - 2020 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREOWNERS SCHEDULED FOR THURSDAY, MAY 14 AT 8:00 A.M. ET, WILL BE CONDUCTED THROUGH VIRTUAL MEANS ONLY