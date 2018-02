BRIEF-UPS Announces New Worldwide Express Freight Midday Service

Feb 8 (Reuters) - United Parcel Service Inc:

* UPS ANNOUNCES NEW WORLDWIDE EXPRESS FREIGHT MIDDAY SERVICE

* UPS - INTRODUCTION OF UPS WORLDWIDE EXPRESS FREIGHT™ MIDDAY, AN EXTENSION OF CURRENT UPS WORLDWIDE EXPRESS FREIGHT SERVICE

* UPS - UPS WORLDWIDE EXPRESS FREIGHT SERVICE HAS EXPANDED TO LEBANON, LATVIA, AND LITHUANIA AND ADDED OUTBOUND SERVICE TO SAUDI ARABIA

* UPS - ALSO ANNOUNCED EXPANSION OF UPS WORLDWIDE EXPRESS PRODUCT TO MORE THAN 7,000 POSTAL CODES IN 57 COUNTRIES