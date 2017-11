Nov 29 (Reuters) - United Parcel Service Inc:

* UPS APPOINTS SCOTT PRICE CHIEF TRANSFORMATION OFFICER

* UPS - ‍PRICE IS CURRENTLY EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GLOBAL LEVERAGE FOR WALMART, BASED IN BENTONVILLE, AR​

* UPS - ‍ PRICE WILL JOIN COMPANY AS CHIEF TRANSFORMATION OFFICER, EFFECTIVE DECEMBER 11, 2017 AND WILL ALSO JOIN UPS MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE​